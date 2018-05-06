Home Nation

UPSC releases civil services 2017 marks, topper gets 55.6 per cent

UPSC has released the marks of candidates who cleared the civil services 2017 examination and the first-rank holder, Durishetty Anudeep, has got 55.60 per cent marks.

Anudeep Durishetty of Telangana state topped in 2017 Civil Services Exam.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The UPSC has released the marks of candidates who cleared the civil services 2017 examination and the first-rank holder, Durishetty Anudeep, has got 55.60 per cent marks, reflecting the tough standards of the test.

The 28-year old Indian Revenue Service Officer scored 1,126 marks -- 950 in the written test and 176 in the interview -- out of 2,025, according to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The main exam is of 1,750 marks and the interview 275.

Anu Kumari, who stood second, secured 55.50 per cent or 1,124 marks (937 in written and 187 in interview).

Sachin Gupta, who ranked third, got 55.40 per cent marks -- 946 in the written exam and 176 in the interview.

The result of the civil services examination 2017 was declared on April 27.

A total of 990 candidates -- 750 men and 240 women -- have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to central government services on the basis of the test.

Himankshi Bharadwaj, who got the 990th rank, got 40.98 per cent marks -- 830 (687 in written and 143 in interview).

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages-  preliminary, main and interview - to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2017 was conducted on June 18, 2017.

9,57,590 candidates had applied for it and 4,56,625 actually took it.

As many as 13,366 candidates qualified for appearance in the written (main) examination held in October-November, 2017.

Of them, 2,568 candidates qualified for the personality test or interview conducted in February-April, 2018.

The 2016 exam topper Nandini K R had got 55.3 % or 1,120 (927 in main and 193 in interview) marks out of 2,025.

The civil services topper of 2015, Tina Dabi, had scored 52.49 per cent or 1,063 marks.

