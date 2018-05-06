World's first 'ladies special' train turns 26

By ANI

MUMBAI: The world's first 'ladies special' suburban train which started between Mumbai's Churchgate and Borivali stations on the Western Railway (WR), completed 26 years on Saturday.

To mark the occasion, ticket checkers greeted commuters with roses and provided them with feedback forms.

According to an official statement, "It was on May 5, 1992, that the WR introduced a suburban train service to ferry only women passengers between the two stations. Initially, there were only two daily services, but the number has now gone up to eight services a day- four each in the morning and evening peak hours."

"The ladies special train service that first ran between Churchgate and Borivali station was later extended up to Virar in 1993. Since then, the train has been serving lakhs of women commuters daily," the statement added.

Currently, WR runs four services in the peak hours originating from Borivali, Bhayandar, Vasai Road and Virar stations that terminate at Churchgate and another four in the evening peak hours from Churchgate to Borivali, Bhayandar and Virar (two services) stations.