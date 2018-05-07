Home Nation

Air India air hostess alleges molestation onboard by pilot

A police official said a scuffle broke out between the complainant and the pilot onboard the flight last Friday.

Published: 07th May 2018 12:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 12:03 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: An air hostess of Air India has alleged that she was molested by the pilot of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai flight on May 4, police said today.

A police official said a scuffle broke out between the complainant and the pilot onboard the flight last Friday.

The woman then approached the Sahar police station in Mumbai and lodged a case, he added.

An Air India spokesperson was not available for comment.

"Based on her complaint, we have registered a case against the pilot under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC", the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Air India

Comments

More from this section

Abetment of suicide case against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami

Madhya Pradesh BJP corporator held for operating IPL betting racket

'Proposal' to replace Kokborok with Hindi in news slammed

IPL2018
Videos
Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)
Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith to star in YouTube originals
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats