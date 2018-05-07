Home Nation

AMU violence: Annual exams postponed; two held for allegedly trying to foment trouble

The controversy striggered after BJP Aligarh MP Satish Gautam wrote a letter to AMU's Vice-Chancellor seeking an explanation on the portrait of Pakistan's founder in the students' union office.

Published: 07th May 2018 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 05:43 PM

Security personnel stand guard as Aligarh Muslim University students stage a protest over Jinnah portrait issue outside the university gate in Aligarh on Friday, 04 May 2018. | PTI

Earlier this week, a clash broke out between students of the AMU and the police over the matter. | File PTI photo

By PTI

ALIGARH: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) today postponed annual examinations in view of the ongoing protests on the campus even as two youths wanted in connection with the violence in the varsity on May 2 were arrested by the police.

The annual examinations will now commence from May 12 and not today as scheduled earlier, AMU Vice Chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor told PTI.

Prof Mansoor said the university had no intention of further delaying the examination schedule as any such move will jeopardise the career prospects of a large number of students.

He said the situation had improved and urged students to come forward and help in ensuring peace on the campus.

He said the University has initiated a number of steps for the return of normalcy which primarily centred on addressing the genuine demands of students pertaining to Wednesday's violence.

A 16-member coordination committee of senior faculty members was formed to help in engaging protesting students and understanding their problems.

University authorities were in constant touch with district authorities and holding regular talks with protesting students to "chalk out a roadmap for complete normalcy", he said.

Meanwhile, two persons - Amit Goswami and Yogesh Varshney, a former city president of Hindu Yuva Vahini - were arrested late yesterday in connection with the violence in AMU on May 2 and sent to custody, police said.

They allegedly tried to breach peace by posting inflammatory material on social media, prompting the administration to temporarily suspend internet service in the city.

Security arrangements in the city were tightened since yesterday evening after some youths took out a procession on motorcycles in sensitive areas and later made an abortive attempt to take out a procession from the Varshney Degree College to vent their anger against the AMU for displaying a picture of Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

IG, Aligarh Zone, Dr Sanjeev Gupta told PTI that precautionary measures had been enforced and patrolling in all sensitive areas intensified.

