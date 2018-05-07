Home Nation

Blackbuck case: Jodhpur court adjourns Salman Khan's plea hearing to July 17

Fifty-two-year-old Khan appeared before the judge today in compliance with the directions given by the court on April 7 while granting bail.

Published: 07th May 2018 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File| AFP)

By PTI

JODHPUR: A court here today adjourned till July 17 the hearing on Bollywood actor Salman Khan's plea challenging the trial court order sentencing him to a five-year jail term in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

Fifty-two-year-old Khan appeared before the judge today in compliance with the directions given by the court on April 7 while granting bail.

District and Sessions Judge Chandra Kumar Songara adjourned the hearing after the defence counsel Mahesh Bora sought time to begin arguments.

Khan was released from the Jodhpur jail, where he spent two nights, on April 7 after then District and Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi here granted him bail in the case.

In a late evening order on April 6, Joshi was transferred to Sirohi as part of a reshuffle carried out by the Rajasthan High Court.

He was replaced by Songara.

In his order granting bail, Joshi had allowed Khan's application for suspension of sentence for a month against his conviction.

The judge had asked the actor to appear before the court after a month on May 7 when it would hear his plea for suspension of sentence.

He also directed Khan not to leave the country without the court's permission.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri had on April 5 sentenced Khan to five years in prison for killing two blackbucks during the shooting of "Hum Saath Saath Hain" in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the night of October 1, 1998.

The trial court had acquitted his Bollywood colleagues Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre and a local, Dushyant Singh, giving them the "benefit of doubt" for the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Salman Khan Poaching case Blackbuck

Comments

More from this section

Rains lash Chandigarh; Haryana, Punjab on storm alert

Security personnel stand guard as Aligarh Muslim University students stage a protest over Jinnah portrait issue outside the university gate in Aligarh on Friday, 04 May 2018. | PTI

Jinnah portrait row: Aligarh Muslim University postpones examinations till May 12

Despite separatists' strike, Karvan-e-Aman bus leave for PoK

IPL2018
Videos
Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)
Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith to star in YouTube originals
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats