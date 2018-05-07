Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha gets second extension, to hold post till June 2019

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha was today given a one- year extension to the post, an official order said today.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved his extension to the top post till June 12 next year, the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.

Sinha, 62, was in May 2015 appointed cabinet secretary for a fixed two-year term.

This is his second extension after he took over the new assignment from June 13, 2015.

Before his appointment to the post, he was the power secretary.

A 1977-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, Sinha succeeded Ajit Seth, who held the position for four years.

He had earlier served as the shipping secretary and had also held several other important positions in the Union government and in his cadre state, Uttar Pradesh.

The cabinet secretariat is under the direct charge of the prime minister.

The administrative head of the secretariat is the cabinet secretary who is also the ex-officio chairman of the civil services board.

The cabinet secretariat assists in decision-making in the government by ensuring inter-ministerial coordination and ironing out differences among ministries or departments, among other tasks.