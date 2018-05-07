Home Nation

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje to lead BJP in Rajasthan Assembly polls: Khanna

07th May 2018

Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: BJP's Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna today said the upcoming Assembly elections in the state will be contested under the leadership of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

He also said that Raje would be the head of the new government after elections.

"There is no dispute regarding the leadership issue. Next election will be contested in the leadership of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and she will be the head of the new government," Khanna, also a national vice president in the BJP, told reporters at the party office here.

The statement came at the time when the appointment of the new state president of the party is awaited after Ashok Parnami resigned as the party's Rajasthan unit chief citing personal preoccupation on April 17.

No new state president has been appointed by the party so far.

Vasundhara Raje Rajasthan BJP

