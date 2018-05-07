Home Nation

Criminals shoot teacher dead on school premises in Bihar’s Vaishali

Radhesh Ranjan, the 35-year-old teacher of Laxmi Narayan High School at Bhagawanpur, was shot at when he stood at a hand-pump on the premises to drink water.

Published: 07th May 2018

Image for representational purpose only.

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: A schoolteacher was shot dead by criminals on the premises of a government high school in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Monday, spreading panic among students and sparking a protest by angry residents.

Radhesh Ranjan, the 35-year-old teacher of Laxmi Narayan High School at Bhagawanpur, was shot at when he stood at a hand-pump on the premises to drink water. Three men who came on a bike without a number plate first fired at him there, causing a wound on his shoulder and making him run into the school building, witnesses told police.

“The attackers chased the teacher into an office room at the school, where he was trying to hide, and they fired two bullets at him from close range,” said a police official quoting witnesses. The three attackers fled immediately. Some teachers at the school rushed Radhesh to a local hospital, but he was declared brought dead.

Additional SP Ajay Kumar reached the school with a team of policemen soon after the incident and gathered evidence about the murder. The police team spoke to both fellow teachers of the victim and the students to gather facial details and other physical identification marks of the attackers.

“The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. We are probing all relevant angles. Raids are being conducted to nab the culprits,” said Vaishali SP Manavjit Singh Dhillon.

News of the teacher’s death sparked protests by the angry local residents. Accompanied by the school’s distraught teachers, they blocked the Hajipur-Muzaffarpur highway near the school for more than 30 minutes.

Sources said the incident was the result of the enmity Radhesh Kumar had recently had due to his refusal to take the admission of a student with a false date of birth in order to lower his age.

Radhesh Ranjan’s father Virchandra Das, a retired high school headmaster, said his son had faced a similar attack on his life in January 2017 when he was posted at Pauni Hasanpur High School. He had taken a transfer after that incident. Radhesh’s father-in-law was also shot dead by criminals a few years ago, said sources.

