Delhi court extends journalist Upendra Rai's CBI custody by two more days

The CBI had on May 3 arrested the Delhi-based scribe for allegedly indulging in dubious financial transactions and getting an airport access pass made by the BCAS.

Delhi-based journalist Upendra Rai L being produced in a CBI court in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Journalist Upendra Rai, arrested for his alleged involvement in dubious financial transactions, would remain in CBI custody for two more days, with a Delhi court today extending his remand.

Special CBI Judge Santosh Snehi Mann extended the custody of Rai, who was produced before the court on the expiry of his three-day CBI remand after the agency said he was non-cooperative and evasive in his replies.

Public prosecutor Manoj Shukla, while seeking a seven-day remand, said some secretive and sensitive documents were recovered from him which were not supposed to be in the possession of a common man.

He needs to be interrogated regarding procurement of these documents, the CBI's counsel said, adding that several new facts have come to light during the last three days which were to be probed.

Rai's counsel said there was no fresh ground for seeking an extension of his custody as all documents were already in public domain and have been recovered from his possession.

The CBI had on May 3 arrested the Delhi-based scribe for allegedly indulging in dubious financial transactions and getting an airport access pass made by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) by furnishing false information.

