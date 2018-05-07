Disruption effect: Committee formed to revise Rajya Sabha rules

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A two-member committee to revise the rules and procedure of conduct of business in the upper House of Parliament has been formed by Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu, officials said on Monday.

The two-member committee would be headed by former Rajya Sabha Secretary General V.K. Agnihotri, while S.R. Dhaleta, a former Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Law and Justice would serve as a member.

The committee had been mandated to submit its report in three months, but it could granted further extensions, the officials said, adding that the panel could give some of the recommendations before the monsoon session of Parliament.

According to them, although the committee would have a holistic relook at the rules, the provisions dealing with the disruptions in the House and the provisions, which seem "inadequate" as compared to the rules in Lok Sabha, would get special attention.

The Rajya Sabha saw a complete washout in the budget session due to disruptions and the House could barely pass one Bill during the month-long session. The Chair was often seen expressing its helplessness in effectively dealing with the disrupting members under the present rules.