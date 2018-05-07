Home Nation

Five-judge constitution bench to hear impeachment issue against CJI Dipak Misra tomorrow

Earlier in the day, senior advocate Kapil Sibal had mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by Justice J Chelameswar.

Published: 07th May 2018 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 09:35 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A five-judge constitution bench was today constituted in the Supreme Court to hear tomorrow the petition moved by two Congress MPs challenging the rejection of the impeachment notice against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

The list of business for the Supreme Court showed that the petition, which was mentioned today, would be heard tomorrow by a bench comprising Justices A K Sikri, S A Bobde, N V Ramana, Arun Mishra and A K Goel.

While Justice Sikri, who will head the bench, is number six in the seniority list, others follow him in the sequence of seniority.

It is significant that the matter has not been listed before the judges who are number two to five in the seniority.

These judges -- Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurian Jospeh -- had held the controversial January 12 press conference in which they had virtually revolted against the CJI by raising a litany of allegations against him.

Earlier in the day, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was one of the signatories to the impeachment notice in the Rajya Sabha, had mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by Justice J Chelameswar, the senior-most after CJI Misra.

While Justice Chelameswar initially asked him to mention the matter before the CJI, the bench, also comprising Justice S K Kaul, later asked Sibal and advocate Prashant Bhushan to "come back tomorrow".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CJI Venkaiah Naidu Dipak Misra Rajya Sabha Justice Sikri

Comments

More from this section

2002 Ghatkopar bus bomb blast accused held after 16 years

Six arrested for smuggling arms from Rifle Factory Ishapore to Maoists

Intern complains of harassment on AMU campus, writes to human resource development minister

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'