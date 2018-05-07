Former Maharashtra Deputy CM Chhagan Bhujbal to be in KEM Hospital for next couple of days: Dean

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra deputy chief minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal will be at the civic-run KEM Hospital for the next couple of days as part of his medical treatment, a senior doctor said today.

Bhujbal (70), in jail since March 2016, was granted bail on May 4 by the Bombay High Court after the court took into consideration his old age and deteriorating health.

He was admitted to KEM hospital in Parel here after he was released from Arthur Road Jail on the day he got bail.

Dr Avinash Supe, Dean of KEM Hospital told PTI that some of Bhujbal's reports were expected by tomorrow evening and a decision on his discharge would be made after taking into account his response to medication.

"Some of his health reports are awaited. We want to complete all medical procedures and then inform government officials. We are expecting his reports to reach us by tomorrow evening. The decision on discharging him will be taken based on his health and his response to medication," Dr Supe said.

Citing medical confidentiality, Dr Supe refused to divulge any details about the ailments afflicting Bhujbal.

Bhujbal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case after the agency's inquiry found that he had allegedly misused his office, as Public Works Department minister, in awarding contracts for PWD projects, causing a loss to the exchequer.