Home Nation

Government viewing move to allow victims to report child sexual abuse till 25

The government is considering introducing a clause in existing laws to allow those who were sexually abused as minors to file a complaint until the age of 25.

Published: 07th May 2018 08:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government is considering introducing a clause in existing laws to allow those who were sexually abused as minors to file a complaint until the age of 25.

According to a senior official in the Women and Child Development ministry, the proposal was recently discussed at a review meeting chaired by Union Minister Maneka Gandhi.

"We are examining if a clause can be incorporated in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act or an amendment to the CrPC can be brought in to enable individuals who were sexually abused when they were children file complaints within seven years after they turn 18," the official said.

The ministry is planning to write to the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking an amendment to the CrPC.

According to the official, victims are sometimes able to speak up about an incident of abuse or understand its implication only after they become adults.

Right now, under section 468 of the CrPC, any offence, including child abuse, which can lead to a prison term of three years has to be filed within three years of the incident.

Despite the fact that a section of CrPC 473 says a court may take cognisance of an older case if it is in the "interest of justice" or if the "delay has been properly explained", victims of child sexual abuse face problems in lodging an FIR once they are 18 or more.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
child sexual abuse Women and Child Development ministry Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi

Comments

More from this section

Cabinet sub-committee submits report on sand mining in Punjab

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Criminals shoot teacher dead on school premises in Bihar’s Vaishali

Disruption effect: Committee formed to revise Rajya Sabha rules

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'