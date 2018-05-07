Home Nation

IGNOU admission for July session begins

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has begun admissions for its Bachelor Preparatory Programme, PG diploma, diploma and certificate programmes for July-2018 session.

Published: 07th May 2018 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has begun admissions for its Bachelor Preparatory Programme, PG diploma, diploma and certificate programmes for July-2018 session.

The last date for admission is June 30, 2018.

The admission process and payment can be made online, the IGNOU said in a statement.

First time applicants are advised to click the available programme tab on the homepage of the online admission system and select the desired programme and carefully read the details of the programme, including eligibility criteria, fee details, duration, etc, it said.

Bachelor Preparatory Programme (BPP) is a non-formal channel to be eligible for BA/B.Com in Social Work/Bachelor in Tourism Studies of the university.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IGNOU admission

Comments

More from this section
death, murder,suicide

Minor girl killed by aunt in Haryana in suspected case of child sacrifice

PM Modi plans three 'surprise gifts' for Nepal

Your brother more honest than you: Omar Abdullah to Mehbooba Mufti

IPL2018
Videos
A new fissure erupts in Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii (Photo | AP)
New fissure triggers lava up to 230 feet in Hawaii
Ed Sheeran. (Photo | AP)

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran celebrates his first smoke-free year
 

Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'