Intern complains of harassment on AMU campus, writes to human resource development minister

Namita Bajpai

LUCKNOW: In a development following the controversy over Jinnah's portrait, an intern at the dental college of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), who is also the district convenor of BJP’s youth wing, is

believed to have written a letter to Union human resource development (HRD) minister Prakash Javadekar alleging that students from the majority community are feeling “insecure” on the campus after Wednesday clashes.



The intern, identified as Nishit Sharma, has allegedly talked about many incidents of “misbehaviour” and “physical assault” on majority community students after the Jinnah controversy erupted.



Seeking directives from the minister to AMU administration to take action against such elements who were as allegedly intimidating the students of majority community, the intern claimed in his letter

that on the pretext of checking ID cards, students were being treated badly.He is also believed to have objected to the deferment of the examinations.

Talking to media, Sharma claimed that a number of students had vacated hostels owing to ongoing controversy.



While, member in-charge of publicity expressed his unawareness over the issue, he assured that he would check the veracity of the allegations.



Meanwhile, AMU Students' Union held a postcard campaign sending across the message to the President of India demanding a “Sangh-free India”.