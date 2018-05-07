Home Nation

Jinnah portrait row: Aligarh Muslim University postpones examinations till May 12

The controversy striggered after BJP Aligarh MP Satish Gautam wrote a letter to AMU's Vice-Chancellor seeking an explanation on the portrait of Pakistan's founder in the students' union office.

Published: 07th May 2018 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stand guard as Aligarh Muslim University students stage a protest over Jinnah portrait issue outside the university gate in Aligarh on Friday, 04 May 2018. | PTI

Earlier this week, a clash broke out between students of the AMU and the police over the matter. | File PTI photo

By ANI

ALIGARH: Amid the ongoing protest in Aligarh Muslim University over the portrait of Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah, examinations in the varsity have been postponed till May 12.

"Examinations in Aligarh Muslim University have been postponed till May 12 due to the ongoing protests," Public Relations Officer, Umar Salim Parizda told ANI.

The controversy surrounding Jinnah's poster triggered after BJP Aligarh MP Satish Gautam wrote a letter to AMU's Vice-Chancellor seeking an explanation on the portrait of Pakistan's founder in the students' union office.

The portrait of Jinnah has been hanging on a wall in the students union's office at AMU for decades.

Last week, a clash broke out between students of the AMU and the police over the matter.

Internet services were also suspended in the varsity to prevent the communal flare-up over the issue. (ANI)

TAGS
Aligarh Muslim University Jinnah portrait row exams postponed

