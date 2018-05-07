Home Nation

Kathua rape and murder case: Supreme Court transfers trial to Pathankot, rules out CBI probe

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra directed that the trial in the case should be held in-camera and ordered that the trial be fast-tracked and conducted on day-to-day basis to avoid delays.

Published: 07th May 2018 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 03:58 PM

Supreme Court (File Photo| PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday transferred the Kathua rape and murder case trial to Pathankot in Punjab while ordering a day-to-day trial to be held in front of the camera.

While opposing the transfer, The Jammu and Kashmir government had submitted to the apex court that it was ready for a fair trial within the state.

The court ruled out any CBI inquiry into the case for now.

However, a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra accepted the plea by the victim's father and transferred the case out of Kathua and said, “Free and fair cannot be allowed to exist together.”

The court also allowed J-K government to appoint a public prosecutor against the accused during the trial at Pathankot.

The state was also asked to provide security to victim's family, their lawyer and witnesses.

The Pathankot District and Sessions Judge been asked to personally undertake trial proceedings.

The court will monitor the trial and slated the hearing for July 9.

The victim, an eight-year-old girl from a minority nomadic community, had disappeared from near her home in a village near Kathua in the Jammu region on January 10. Her body was found in the same area a week later.

The girl's father had moved the apex court earlier, apprehending threat to the family, a friend and their lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat. A separate plea was also filed by two accused seeking that the trial in the case is held in Jammu and the probe handed over to the CBI.

The state police's Crime Branch, which probed the case, filed the main charge sheet against seven persons and a separate charge sheet against a juvenile in a court in Kathua district last week.

