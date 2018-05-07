Modi's poll campaign lowering the dignity of PM's post, says Manmohan Singh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aggressive campaigning for Assembly polls in Karnataka has come under fire from his predecessor, Manmohan Singh. "The way the population is sought to be polarised is not good for Karnataka and for the country. He has stooped so low, it is unbecoming of a Prime Minister," Singh said.



Addressing the reporters at the KPCC Office, Singh said, "No other PM has used election time to say things in a manner Modi is saying. I wish he will learn and not polarise Karnataka as he is doing day in and day out. The PM should not be using this type of language, the kind of remarks he is making. The PM stooping so low is not good for the country."



Singh also expressed displeasure about Modi government's alleged failure to address farmers' distress and the way the economy is being managed. "Modi's promise to double farmers' income by 2022 is wishful thinking," he said in the absence of any concrete action to deliver on the promise.

He accused the Modi government of trying to present a rosy picture about the economy, while the reality is contrary to that. "About 2 crore jobs have been destroyed in the last 4 years due to mismanagement of economy by Modi government. If we do not fix the economy we will turn demographic dividend of the country into demographic disaster," Singh cautioned.