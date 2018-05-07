Home Nation

Modi's poll campaign lowering the dignity of PM's post, says Manmohan Singh

Singh also expressed displeasure about Modi government's alleged failure to address farmers' distress and the way the economy is being managed.

Published: 07th May 2018 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Former PM Manmohan Singh (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aggressive campaigning for Assembly polls in Karnataka has come under fire from his predecessor, Manmohan Singh. "The way the population is sought to be polarised is not good for Karnataka and for the country. He has stooped so low, it is unbecoming of a Prime Minister," Singh said.

Addressing the reporters at the KPCC Office, Singh said, "No other PM has used election time to say things in a manner Modi is saying. I wish he will learn and not polarise Karnataka as he is doing day in and day out. The PM should not be using this type of language, the kind of remarks he is making. The PM stooping so low is not good for the country."

Singh also expressed displeasure about Modi government's alleged failure to address farmers' distress and the way the economy is being managed. "Modi's promise to double farmers' income by 2022 is wishful thinking," he said in the absence of any concrete action to deliver on the promise.

He accused the Modi government of trying to present a rosy picture about the economy, while the reality is contrary to that. "About 2 crore jobs have been destroyed in the last 4 years due to mismanagement of economy by Modi government. If we do not fix the economy we will turn demographic dividend of the country into demographic disaster," Singh cautioned. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manmohan Singh oil price lowering PM post dignity

Comments

More from this section

Sachin Tendulkar hails CBSE decision to make physical education mandatory for class 9 onwards, demands same for lower classes

death, murder,suicide

Minor girl killed by aunt in Haryana in suspected case of child sacrifice

PM Modi plans three 'surprise gifts' for Nepal

IPL2018
Videos
A new fissure erupts in Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii (Photo | AP)
New fissure triggers lava up to 230 feet in Hawaii
Ed Sheeran. (Photo | AP)

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran celebrates his first smoke-free year
 

Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'