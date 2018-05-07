NCP receives a jolt while BJP-Shiv Sena discord exposed ahead of legislative council polls

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: In dramatic political developments throughout the day, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) received a jolt when one of their official candidates, who was imported from the BJP, withdrew his nomination at the last moment. One the other hand fissures between the BJP and the Shiv Sena were exposed after BJP candidate didn't withdraw nominations against Shiv Sena candidates in at least two of the six constituencies that are going for poll on May 21.

Ramesh Karad, a close confident of state rural development minister Pankaja Munde, who had joined the NCP last week and was offered the candidature for the Osmanabad-Beed-Latur legislative council seat, withdrew his candidature at the last moment on the last day of withdrawing nominations on Monday. This caused a huge embarrassment to the NCP as the party had snatched away the seat from the ally Congress in a fierce bargain. The NCP is now banking on Ashok Jagdale, who had filed nomination as an independent and would face the BJP candidate and former NCP leader Suresh Dhas in a straight contest. Dhas was expelled from the CNP a few months back.

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring Parbhani-Hingoli as well as the Nashik seats BJP candidates didn't withdraw their nominations and would fight out their way with Shiv Sena candidates. While in Nasik BJP rebel Parvez Konkani will contest against Shiv Sena's Narendra Darade, in Parbhani-Hingoli, BJP's Suresh Nagare is in frey against Shiv Sena's Viplav Bajoria. This is said to be the BJP's 'tit for tat' act for the Shiv Sena's initiative in the Palghar Lok Sabha constituency to offer candidature to the son of deceased BJP MP Chintaman Vanga for the bypolls.