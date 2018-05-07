Home Nation

PM Modi plans three 'surprise gifts' for Nepal

During his two-day state visit to Nepal starting May 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce three separate "surprise gifts" for Kathmandu, Janakpur and Muktinath Temple.

Published: 07th May 2018 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By ANI

KATHMANDU: During his two-day state visit to Nepal starting May 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce three separate "surprise gifts" for Kathmandu, Janakpur and Muktinath Temple.

He will announce one of the gifts on May 11 in Janakpur. Janakpur is poised to join India's Ramayan Circuit, according to the Kathmandu Post.

After completing his official engagements in Janakpur, Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Kathmandu where he will meet his Nepali counterpart Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli for delegation-level talks.

The Indian Prime Minister will announce a 'surprise gift' for the restoration of Muktinath Temple. After offering prayers to Muktinath, he is expected to announce a package, either for the temple or building a Hindu religious resthouse (dharmashala) in the temple area.

Nepal had earlier sent three proposals to India on the Kathmandu City Urbanisation project; announcement of a major infrastructure project for Kathmandu valley; and handing over hi-tech medical equipment to a Kathmandu-based hospital, the Kathmandu Post reported.

Foreign Secretary of Nepal Shankar Das Bairagi said the focus of the meet would be on implementing past accords and expediting the agreements signed during Nepali PM's visit to India last month.

In November 2016, Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee had also announced the construction of two dharmashalas and asphalting of the Ring Road in Janakpur.

This will be Prime Minister Modi's third visit to Nepal after he assumed the office in 2014.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramayan Circuit

Comments

More from this section
death, murder,suicide

Minor girl killed by aunt in Haryana in suspected case of child sacrifice

Your brother more honest than you: Omar Abdullah to Mehbooba Mufti

Atrocities on Dalits didn't occur during Vajpayee's rule: Congress

IPL2018
Videos
A new fissure erupts in Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii (Photo | AP)
New fissure triggers lava up to 230 feet in Hawaii
Ed Sheeran. (Photo | AP)

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran celebrates his first smoke-free year
 

Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'