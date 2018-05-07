Home Nation

Restrictions in Srinagar to prevent separatist-called protests

Authorities have placed Geelani and the Mirwaiz under house arrest while Malik has been taken into preventive detention.

Published: 07th May 2018 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel stand guard in Srinagar on Monday during a shutdown called by separatists. (File| PTI)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar and some other places in the valley on Monday to prevent separatist-called protests and a sit-in outside the Civil Secretariat here.

The protest shutdown and sit-in was called by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), a separatist conglomerate headed by Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, against the killing of 10 people on Sunday including five civilians on Sunday.

The Civil Secretariat that houses the offices of the Chief Minister, her colleagues and senior bureaucrats is opening on Monday after a six-month sojourn in Jammu.

Security forces on Sunday killed five militants, including an assistant professor of the Kashmir University who had joined their ranks, leading to major street protests that claimed the lives of five civilians.

All educational institutions have been shut in the valley. Exams scheduled for Monday were postponed.

Rail services were also suspended as a precautionary measure.

Mobile internet services remained suspended in all south Kashmir districts since Sunday i n addition to Srinagar and Ganderbal districts in the north of the valley.

Security have been deployed in the areas where restrictions and also at other law and order vulnerable places.

