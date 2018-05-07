Home Nation

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi Police to file final report in a week

Wife of senior Congress leader, Shashi Tharoor, Sunanda Pushkar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a five-star hotel in Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.

The court also pulled up Delhi Police for delaying the de-sealing of the suite while referring to an order passed on July 21 by his predecessor asking it to de-seal the occupied premises within four weeks.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Monday told the Supreme Court that it will file its final report for the Sunanda Pushkar's death within a week's time.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked for more time to file its reply in the matter.

On February 23, Tharoor said he was looking for a conclusion in his wife's death case.

Incidentally, on that day, Tharoor's statement came hours after the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Delhi Police on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy's appeal challenging the Delhi High Court order dismissing his plea for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into Sunanda death case.

