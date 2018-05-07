Home Nation

Sushma Swaraj seeks Afghan government's help in securing release of seven abducted Indian engineers

According to Afghan media reports, the engineers were abducted by the militants from near the Cheshma-e-Sher area in Baghlan yesterday.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File | PTI)

KABUL: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has requested the Afghan government to provide all possible help in freeing the seven Indian engineers abducted by Taliban militants in the restive northern Baghlan province.

Swaraj, during a telephonic conversation with her Afghan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani, conveyed India's concerns about the abducted Indians and requested him for help in tracing and freeing them, official sources said.

They said the Afghan Foreign Minister assured Swaraj that his government would make all possible efforts to rescue the abducted Indian engineers.

"Rabbani, in the conversation, assured the Indian External Affairs Minister that the Afghan security forces would not spare any efforts in rescuing and ensuring the security and safety of the engineers," the Afghan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Indian engineers of KEC International, an RPG group company, were working on a project for the construction of a power sub-station in the country.

The Pajhwok Afghan News quoted provincial police spokesman Zabiullah Shuja as saying that those abducted were in good health, citing initial information.

He also said authorities were trying to find their location and rescue them.

India has been carrying reconstruction activities in the war-torn country.

It has already provided at least USD 2 billion aid to Afghanistan.

