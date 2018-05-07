Home Nation

Tourist from Chennai dies in Jammu and Kashmir stone-pelting

Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti met the family of the tourist. “My head hangs in shame,” she said.

Kashmiri protesters throw stones at government forces in Srinagar (Photo |AP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A young tourist from Chennai died after he suffered head injuries from a stone hurled on his bus in Narbal area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday.

This is the first incident of a tourist dying due to stone pelting in the Valley.

V K Birdi, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Central Kashmir, told The New Indian Express that the tourist bus came under attack from stone-pelters at Narabal area on Srinagar-Gulmarg road around 11 am.

“He sustained injuries and was immediately evacuated to a Srinagar hospital. His condition deteriorated later and he succumbed to injuries in the evening,” Birdi said.

The vehicle was on its way to the ski resort of Gulmarg when the tragedy occurred. Birdi identified the victim as S Thirumani (22). The flying missile injured his forehead and nose.

The shocking incident happened on a day when the Valley was observing total shutdown following a call of separatist leaders against the militant and civilian killings in Shopian. 

