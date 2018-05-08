BJP fields late MP Hukum Singh's daughter Mriganka in Kairana bypoll

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP today announced that Mriganka Singh, the daughter of late MP Hukum Singh, would be its candidate for the Lok Sabha bypoll in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana.

The Kairana Lok Sabha seat fell vacant due to the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh in February.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal has fielded Tabassum Begam, who is likely to emerge as a joint candidate of the opposition, to take on the BJP in Kairana.

The BJP also announced that Avani Singh, the wife of late MLA Lokendra Chauhan, will be its candidate from Noorpur in the state.

Madhav Lal Singh will be the party's candidate from Gomia in Jharkhand, Munni Devi from Tharali in Uttarakhand and Sujit Ghosh from Maheshtala in West Bengal.

The names for one Lok Sabha seat and four state assembly seats were finalised in the party central election committee today, the BJP said in a statement.