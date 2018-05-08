Home Nation

Centre in contempt for not framing Cauvery water distribution scheme, says Supreme Court

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra told the Centre that once the judgment has been delivered on the issue, it has to be implemented.

Published: 08th May 2018 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Cauvery river (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today told the Centre that it was in "sheer contempt" of its direction on Cauvery water sharing for failing to frame a scheme for distribution of water between the southern riparian states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Union Territory of Puducherry.

The top court directed the Secretary of the Union Water Resources Ministry to personally appear before it on May 14 with a draft of the Cauvery management scheme to implement its verdict on water sharing between four states including Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

It had in February asked the Centre to formulate a scheme to ensure compliance of its judgement on the decades-old Cauvery dispute.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra told the Centre that once the judgment has been delivered on the issue, it has to be implemented.

While posting the matter for May 14, the bench, which was not happy with the development, said the Centre was in a "sheer contempt".

"We do not want to come back to square one. Once the judgment has been delivered, it has to be implemented," the bench also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said.

Attorney General K K Venugopal said the Centre was seeking time in view of the fact that the Union Cabinet has not met due to the ongoing campaigning for the assembly polls in Karnataka.

Senior advocate Shekhar Naphade , appearing for Tamil Nadu, opposed the AG's plea and said, "this is the fit case for contempt. Somebody has to be sent to jail".

The apex court had earlier asked the Centre to formulate a scheme to ensure compliance of its judgement on the decades-old Cauvery dispute.

It had modified the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) award of 2007 and made it clear that it will not be extending the time for this on any ground.

The top court had on February 16 raised the 270 tmcft share of Cauvery water for Karnataka by 14.

75 tmcft and reduced Tamil Nadu's share, while compensating it by allowing extraction of 10 tmcft groundwater from the river basin, saying the issue of drinking water has to be placed on a "higher pedestal".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supreme Court Cauvery Issue Cauvery Management Scheme Water Resources Secretary May 14

Comments

More from this section

Shiv Sena fields Shrinivas Wanga for Lok Sabha bypoll in Maharashtra's Palghar

Lawyers object to Kapil Sibal's appearance as advocate in impeachment case against CJI Dipak Misra

EVM, Voting

Bengal panchayat polls: CPIM), BJP join hands at grassroot level in Nadia to fight TMC

IPL2018
Videos
Border Road Organisation conducts snow clearing operation at Baralacha Pass
Police arrest two Naxals in Chhattigarh’s Dantewada
Gallery
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat
Divine designs floated up the red carpet at Monday's religion-themed Met Gala in shimmering golds, reds and fuchsia, in crowns and in crosses, and even a pair of giant wings. The annual fundraising fete in New York brings out Hollywood's elite for an even
IN PHOTOS | Hollywood who's who rock the Met Gala red carpet with Catholic-themed fashion