Chandigarh Diary

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

Airport runway gets a facelift

The Chandigarh International Airport will be closed from May 12 to 31 — a second closure in the recent past — as the runway is being upgraded, after which it would have a new layer of bitumen. The resurfacing of the runway has been divided into three phases. In Phase 1, eight separate layers of Dense Asphaltic Concrete has been laid on the 7,200 feet runway. In Phase 2, the runway is being extended from the existing 9,000 feet to 12,400 feet, and in Phase 3, runway lights and other navigational aids will be installed. The process of resurfacing the runway, which is controlled by the Air Force, has been undertaken for the first time.

No overcharging at multiplexes

Most often food cost more than movie tickets in multiplexes, but this would soon stop in cinemas in Chandigarh. After the Bombay High Court stated on April 4 this year that moviegoers cannot be charged exorbitantly, the administration has given theatres 30 days to implement the order. With this, eatables — popcorn, burgers, cold drinks, mineral water — will be not be charged more than their MRP. Additionally, children and elderly will be allowed to carry their food and water bottles inside the movie hall. Those who have been staying away from the multiplexes because the whole affair was costly, can now hit these places at affordable rates.

Uninsured vehicles to be auctioned off

The Chandigarh administration is planning to auction uninsured vehicles involved in accidents and deposit the proceeds with the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in order to pay compensation to the victims. The Centre has directed it to frame rules on the lines of Delhi government. The court will not release the vehicle if it doesn’t cover third party risks and will sell it off at public auctions by the area magistrate within 15 days of announcement of claim by the MACT.

Year-long activities for museum’s anniversary

To celebrate its fifth anniversary, Government Museum and Art Gallery here will conduct a series of programmes year-long. The museum will welcome children and families with age-appropriate activity sheets and games to encourage open-ended exploration, imaginative learning and deep engagement. These shall be combined with gallery walks by curators, guides and conservators. A special walk on the ‘Secrets of the Chandigarh Museum’ and a potter’s wheel on which anyone can work is being planned. A painting competition for children will be held.

A website for Badnore

A website will be launched for VP Singh Badnore, who is the Punjab Governor and is holding the additional charge as Chandigarh Administrator. Badnore has been regularly meeting residents of the city, but the website will make him more accessible to residents, who wish to raise issues with him. At present, the administration has its own website, in which a column is dedicated to the administrator.