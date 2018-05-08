Chhattisgarh Class 10 & 12 Results 2018 on May 9

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the Chhattisgarh class 10 & 12 results on May 9, 2018 at 10 am.

The exams for Class 10th were conducted from March 5 to March 28 and for Class 12th, the board examinations were carried out from March 7 to April 2, 2018 and around 4, 42,060 students registered for the CGBSE Board 10th examination 2018 while, a total of 2,79,906 students registered for the CGBSE Board 12th examination 2018.

In 2017, the results for Class 10th were declared by the Board on April 20 and the overall pass percentage stood at 61.04 per cent. For Class 12th, the results were declared last year on April 26 by CGBSE and the overall pass percentage was 76.36 per cent.

Students can access their results from the following websites:

www.newindianexpress.com

www.results.shiksha

Steps to check CGBSE 2018 Results:

Step 1: Log on to the website http://www.newindianexpress.com/ or our partner website www.results.shiksha

Step 2: Click on the “View Results” link.



Step 3: Enter CGBSE Results

Registration number and date of birth (in dd/mm/yyyy format).



Step 4: Click on the submit button.



Step 5: View CGBSE result and take clear print of it for future reference.