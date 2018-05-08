Home Nation

Chhattisgarh Class 10 & 12 Results 2018 on May 9

Published: 08th May 2018 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the Chhattisgarh class 10 & 12 results on May 9, 2018 at 10 am.

The exams for Class 10th were conducted from March 5 to March 28 and for Class 12th, the board examinations were carried out from March 7 to April 2, 2018 and around 4, 42,060 students registered for the CGBSE Board 10th examination 2018 while, a total of 2,79,906 students registered for the CGBSE Board 12th examination 2018.

In 2017, the results for Class 10th were declared by the Board on April 20 and the overall pass percentage stood at 61.04 per cent. For Class 12th, the results were declared last year on April 26 by CGBSE and the overall pass percentage was 76.36 per cent.

Students can access their results from the following websites:

www.newindianexpress.com

www.results.shiksha

Steps to check CGBSE 2018 Results:
Step 1: Log on to the website http://www.newindianexpress.com/  or our partner website www.results.shiksha

Step 2: Click on the “View Results” link.

Step 3: Enter CGBSE Results

Registration number and date of birth (in dd/mm/yyyy format).

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: View CGBSE result and take clear print of it for future reference.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Three abducted girls released in Jharkhand's Khunti

Two bodies found near railway tracks in Patna

Unnao rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar shifted to Sitapur Jail

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Vladimir Putin sits in his Kremlin cabinet prior his inauguration ceremony as new Russia's president in Moscow, Russia, Monday, May 7, 2018. (AP)
IN PICTURES: Amid police crackdown on protestors, Vladimir Putin takes oath as Russian president for fourth time
A tourist poses for a photo as three monkeys climb on her during a hot summer day at Galta temple in Jaipur on May 3 (PTI Photo)
The week in 32 photos: Karnataka assembly elections, May Day and more