Home Nation

CM Mehbooba Mufti calls all-party meeting to discuss situation in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has called an all-party meeting of the political parties to discuss the situation in the Kashmir valley.

Published: 08th May 2018 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has called an all-party meeting of the political parties to discuss the situation in the Kashmir valley.

"Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is convening an all-party meeting in Srinagar tomorrow to discuss the prevailing situation with political parties across the board", an official spokesperson said.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) at 2 pm tomorrow, he said.

Yesterday, a 22-year-old Chennai resident S Thirumani, who was holidaying in the Valley with his family, died after his vehicle was attacked by stone pelters.

Upset over the incident, Mufti had termed it as "murder of humanity", something she said was unheard of in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mehbooba Mufti Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Tourist Death

Comments

More from this section

BJP fields Congress leader in Palghar as Shiv Sena fields Wanaga’s son 

Maoist carrying Rs 3 lakh bounty held in Chhattisgarh forest

Oriya least, English most preferred language for NEET candidates

IPL2018
Videos
Border Road Organisation conducts snow clearing operation at Baralacha Pass
Police arrest two Naxals in Chhattigarh’s Dantewada
Gallery
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat
Divine designs floated up the red carpet at Monday's religion-themed Met Gala in shimmering golds, reds and fuchsia, in crowns and in crosses, and even a pair of giant wings. The annual fundraising fete in New York brings out Hollywood's elite for an even
IN PHOTOS | Hollywood who's who rock the Met Gala red carpet with Catholic-themed fashion