ED issues fresh summons to Nirav Modi's sister Purvi Mehta

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued new summons to Purvi Mehta, sister of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, in a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

According to ED sources, Purvi, who is reportedly in Hong Kong, is under the scanner for allegedly round-tripping the laundered money via Foreign Direct Investment back in India. The Directorate has given Mehta 15 days’ time to join investigation at its Mumbai office.

“In a transaction, Nirav Modi’s Firestar International had received foreign funds to the tune of Rs 271 crore from a Singapore-based company and the beneficiary is stated to be his sister Purvi Mehta. The company has not been able to provide necessary supporting documents to establish creditworthiness of Purvi Mehta or (her company) Islington International Holdings and the sources of funds also remain suspicious,” a government source said, quoting an Income Tax report.Last week, the CBI quizzed Purvi’s chartered accountant and his team for three days.