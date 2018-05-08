Home Nation

ED issues fresh summons to Nirav Modi's sister Purvi Mehta

Purvi, who is reportedly in Hong Kong, is under the scanner for allegedly round-tripping the laundered money via Foreign Direct Investment back in India.

Published: 08th May 2018 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Nirav Modi (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued new summons to Purvi Mehta, sister of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, in a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

According to ED sources, Purvi, who is reportedly in Hong Kong, is under the scanner for allegedly round-tripping the laundered money via Foreign Direct Investment back in India. The Directorate has given Mehta 15 days’ time to join investigation at its Mumbai office.

“In a transaction, Nirav Modi’s Firestar International had received foreign funds to the tune of Rs 271 crore from a Singapore-based company and the beneficiary is stated to be his sister Purvi Mehta. The company has not been able to provide necessary supporting documents to establish creditworthiness of Purvi Mehta or (her company) Islington International Holdings and the sources of funds also remain suspicious,” a government source said, quoting an Income Tax report.Last week, the CBI quizzed Purvi’s chartered accountant and his team for three days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nirav Modi fraud Purvi Mehta PNB fraud

Comments

More from this section
India and Pakistan flags

Pakistan miffed over Bangladesh's call to make India observer to Organisation of Islamic Cooperation

Smart City

First conference of Smart Cities CEOs this week

Researchers at IIT Bombay develop improved model of predicting monsoon

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'