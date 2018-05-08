Home Nation

Finance Commission's terms of reference are unconstitutional: P Chidambaram

P Chidambaram on Tuesday accused the Modi government of distorting and violating the constitutional provisions while appointing the 15th Finance Commission and drawing up the ToR.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday accused the Modi government of distorting and violating the constitutional provisions while appointing the 15th Finance Commission and drawing up the Terms of Reference (ToR).

Speaking to mediapersons in Bengaluru, former Finance Minister said the ToR is biased against the States that have been better governed in the past and are relatively more developed, and that includes the Southern states. " If the Terms of Reference are followed by the 15 Finance Commission, the share of funds of the affected states will be sharply reduced, revenue deficit grants will be stopped altogether, and the states will be denied the freedom to devise their own social welfare programmes," he said. "The ToR of the 15th finance commission is another grave misadventure after demonetization and flawed and hastily implemented GST," he added.

