ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 exam results to be declared on May 14

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations, which conducts the exams, will announce the result at 3 pm.

Published: 08th May 2018 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

File Image for Representational Purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The results of the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 examinations will be announced on May 14.

"The council will announce the results at 3 PM on May 14.

The results will be made available through CAREERS portal, the website of the council and through SMSes," said CISEC Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon.

For results through SMSes, candidates will have to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.

