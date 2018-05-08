Home Nation

IMD issues 24-hour dust, thunderstorm warning in hill states

Till date, as many as 124 people lost their lives due to high-intensity dust storms in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan earlier this week with the highest casualties in UP.

Published: 08th May 2018 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Lightning is seen during a thunderstorm over the Raisina Hills area of New Delhi on Friday. | PTI

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a mild thunderstorm and dust storm warning for the next 24 hours in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and its neighbouring hill states.

"In the next 24 hours, hill states like Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh will continue to experience thunderstorms as they have experienced yesterday. The activity over Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan will reduce as compared to yesterday," said KJ Ramesh, Director General, IMD.

A high-intensity dust storm hit New Delhi and Haryana on late Monday night.

The high-speed winds hit the national capital and adjoining areas in NCR - including Gurgaon and Noida, prompting authorities to issue advisory.

Till date, as many as 124 people lost their lives due to high-intensity dust storms in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan earlier this week with the highest casualties in UP, where about 73 persons were killed.

In Rajasthan, 35 persons were killed, while 209 were left injured.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IMD thunderstorm warning Uttarakhand Himachal Pradesh

Comments

More from this section

Shiv Sena fields Shrinivas Wanga for Lok Sabha bypoll in Maharashtra's Palghar

Lawyers object to Kapil Sibal's appearance as advocate in impeachment case against CJI Dipak Misra

EVM, Voting

Bengal panchayat polls: CPIM), BJP join hands at grassroot level in Nadia to fight TMC

IPL2018
Videos
Border Road Organisation conducts snow clearing operation at Baralacha Pass
Police arrest two Naxals in Chhattigarh’s Dantewada
Gallery
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat
Divine designs floated up the red carpet at Monday's religion-themed Met Gala in shimmering golds, reds and fuchsia, in crowns and in crosses, and even a pair of giant wings. The annual fundraising fete in New York brings out Hollywood's elite for an even
IN PHOTOS | Hollywood who's who rock the Met Gala red carpet with Catholic-themed fashion