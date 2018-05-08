Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav seeks five-day parole to attend son’s wedding ceremony

Anand ST Das By

Express News Service

PATNA: Unsure about the outcome of his provisional bail plea filed before Jharkhand High Court, jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has sought a five-day parole to attend his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav’s wedding ceremony in Patna on May 12.

The 69-year-old former Bihar chief minister, who has been sentenced to jail terms for 27 years and a half after conviction in four cases of the fodder scam, has appealed to Jharkhand’s jail department to grant him parole from May 10 to May 14. Yadav was lodged in Birsa Munda Central Jail at Hotwar near the Jharkhand capital on December 23 last. He is presently admitted at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for treatment of a host of illnesses.

“An application was moved before Jharkhand’s IG of Jails for parole to our leader from May 10 to May 14. We hope he will not be deprived of the opportunity to bless his elder son and his bride at their wedding ceremony, an occasion that comes but once in a lifetime,” said Yadav’s close aide and MLA Bhola Yadav.

The RJD chief, who was brought to RIMS on May 1 after treatment for 33 days at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, had earlier decided not to seek parole. His hopes were pinned on the provisional bail plea on health grounds, which could grant him three months out of custody for treatment at specialized hospitals. But hearing on the plea at Jharkhand HC, scheduled for May 4, got deferred till May 11 due to a strike by lawyers.

His elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, a sitting MLA and former health minister of Bihar, is set to tie the knot with Aishwarya Rai, the elder daughter of RJD legislator and former minister Chandrika Rai in Patna on May 12. The RJD chief, then in AIIMS, failed to attend the engagement ceremony conducted at a Patna hotel on April 18.

RJD sources said if he fails to get parole, arrangements would be made at RIMS to ensure he watches his son’s wedding ceremony live through digital devices.