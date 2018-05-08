Kotkhai rape: Himachal HC seeks fresh CBI report

By ANI

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a fresh status report in the Kotkhai rape and murder case of a minor girl.

The court has listed the case for May 29.

The brutal gang rape and murder schoolgirl girl in Shimla's Kotkhai in July last year created a huge uproar in the state.

The 16-year-old victim had gone missing on July 4, when she was returning back from school. Two days later, police recovered her body from Halaila forests of Kotkhai.

On July 13, six people were arrested by the police on charges of rape and murder.

A CBI team was constituted to probe the case following violent protests across the state. The investigative agency recently made a headway after it arrested a youth on April 14. (ANI)