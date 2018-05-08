Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh government hikes dearness allowance for its employees and pensioners

The Madhya Pradesh government today cleared a 2 per cent hike in dearness allowance for its employees and pensioners.

Published: 08th May 2018 09:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 09:31 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | AFP)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government today cleared a 2 per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners.

The state cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, cleared a proposal to provide an additional 2 per cent DA to government employees and pensioners covered under the Seventh Pay Commission, a Public Relations Department officer said.

The decision would also benefit employees and teachers recruited by local bodies, panchayats and the rural development department, he said.

The employees of state-run corporations and boards, who are getting salary as per the Sixth Pay Commission, will get a 3 per cent hike in DA, the officer said.

The hike in DA will come into effect from January 1, 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh dearness allowance Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Comments

More from this section

Panchkula SIT arrests key Dera member from Kaithal

Damodar Shingda Congress nominee for Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll

Shahkot bypoll: SAD urges Election Commission for arrest of Congress candidate

IPL2018
Videos
Border Road Organisation conducts snow clearing operation at Baralacha Pass
Police arrest two Naxals in Chhattigarh’s Dantewada
Gallery
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat
Divine designs floated up the red carpet at Monday's religion-themed Met Gala in shimmering golds, reds and fuchsia, in crowns and in crosses, and even a pair of giant wings. The annual fundraising fete in New York brings out Hollywood's elite for an even
IN PHOTOS | Hollywood who's who rock the Met Gala red carpet with Catholic-themed fashion