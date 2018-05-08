Madhya Pradesh government hikes dearness allowance for its employees and pensioners

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government today cleared a 2 per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners.

The state cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, cleared a proposal to provide an additional 2 per cent DA to government employees and pensioners covered under the Seventh Pay Commission, a Public Relations Department officer said.

The decision would also benefit employees and teachers recruited by local bodies, panchayats and the rural development department, he said.

The employees of state-run corporations and boards, who are getting salary as per the Sixth Pay Commission, will get a 3 per cent hike in DA, the officer said.

The hike in DA will come into effect from January 1, 2018.