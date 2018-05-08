Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis downplays Rahul Gandhi's PM ambition

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today made light of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's remarks that he is ready to occupy the prime minister's post if his party emerges as the "biggest" party in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"Nobody can become a prime minister just because the person says so, it is the people who decide who will be the prime minister," Fadnavis told reporters while responding to a query on the comments made by Gandhi in Bengaluru.

Fadnavis said the BJP's aim is to keep the Congress and the NCP away from power.

"We will take every possible faction with us to achieve this aim," he said while responding to a query on a possible alliance with the Sena for upcoming elections.

The Shiv Sena today fielded Shrinivas Wanga, the son of late BJP MP Chintaman Wanga, as the party nominee for the May 28 bypoll to Palghar Lok Sabha seat currently held by the BJP.

The BJP has nominated former Congress minister and tribal leader Rajendra Gavit, minutes after he joined the saffron party, to take on Wanga junior.

The Sena is a constituent of the BJP-led Maharashtra and Centre governments.