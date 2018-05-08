Home Nation

Maharashtra government promises subsidy of Rs 3 per litre for  milk powder manufacturers

The decision would be applicable only to those milk power producers whose power manufacturing would be at least 20 percent higher than the month of March 2018.

Published: 08th May 2018 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a major relief to agitating milk producers, the Maharashtra state cabinet on Tuesday cleared proposal to grant Rs 3 per litre of subsidy to milk powder manufacturers.

The decision would be applicable for a period of 30 days from the date of government resolution and only those milk power producers whose power manufacturing would be at least 20 percent higher than that of the month of March 2018.

Milk production in the state is at peak since past few days. Generally private as well as the cooperative dairies tend to produce milk power when milk production is high. However, due to fall in rates of milk powder in the national as well as the international markets, the dairies are not inclined to produce milk powder. Also, they tend to purchase milk at lower rates to compensate for the losses in making of milk powder. Hence, the government has decided to subsidise production of milk powder, Mahadeo Jankar, minister for animal husbandry, told the New Indian Express.

The losses incurred by milk producers in powder making is about Rs 3.25 per litre and hence the government has decided to give them a subsidy of Rs 3. The state had surplus 26,506 tonnes of milk powder by March end, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
subsidy milk powder manufacturers

Comments

More from this section

Panchkula SIT arrests key Dera member from Kaithal

Damodar Shingda Congress nominee for Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll

Madhya Pradesh government hikes dearness allowance for its employees and pensioners

IPL2018
Videos
Border Road Organisation conducts snow clearing operation at Baralacha Pass
Police arrest two Naxals in Chhattigarh’s Dantewada
Gallery
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat
Divine designs floated up the red carpet at Monday's religion-themed Met Gala in shimmering golds, reds and fuchsia, in crowns and in crosses, and even a pair of giant wings. The annual fundraising fete in New York brings out Hollywood's elite for an even
IN PHOTOS | Hollywood who's who rock the Met Gala red carpet with Catholic-themed fashion