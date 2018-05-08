Home Nation

Maoist carrying Rs 3 lakh bounty held in Chhattisgarh forest

Mohan Kashyap (20) was picked up from the forest between Madnar and Permpal villages under Bayanar police station limits during a search operation by a joint team of security forces.

Published: 08th May 2018 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Anti-Naxal Forces for Representational Purposes.

By PTI

RAIPUR: A Naxalite, carrying a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head, was today arrested from a forest in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Kondagaon district, police said.

Mohan Kashyap (20) was picked up from the forest between Madnar and Permpal villages under Bayanar police station limits during a search operation by a joint team of security forces, Kondgaon Additional Superintendent of Police Maheshwar Nag told PTI.

A combined squad of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) had launched the operation towards Mungawal, Kejang and Madanar villages, located around 300 kms away from the state capital Raipur, he said.

Security forces spotted Kashyap between Madanar and Permapal villages when he was trying to hide in the forest, the ASP said.

Kashyap, an LOS (local organisation squad) member of Maoists, was allegedly hiding there to target security forces through an improvised explosive device (IED) and cause damage to vehicles involved in road construction works, he said.

A seven-kg tiffin bomb, an electric wire, and some Naxal literature was recovered from his possession, the officer said, adding that the police are interrogating Kashyap.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

BJP fields Congress leader in Palghar as Shiv Sena fields Wanaga’s son 

Oriya least, English most preferred language for NEET candidates

CJI impeachment issue: Advocate Prashant Bhushan files RTI for order on setting up five-judge bench

IPL2018
Videos
Border Road Organisation conducts snow clearing operation at Baralacha Pass
Police arrest two Naxals in Chhattigarh’s Dantewada
Gallery
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat
Divine designs floated up the red carpet at Monday's religion-themed Met Gala in shimmering golds, reds and fuchsia, in crowns and in crosses, and even a pair of giant wings. The annual fundraising fete in New York brings out Hollywood's elite for an even
IN PHOTOS | Hollywood who's who rock the Met Gala red carpet with Catholic-themed fashion