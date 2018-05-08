Mother gives 'gun salute' to slain Hizbul Mujahideen leader in viral video

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The mother of slain Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Saddar Paddar, on Monday gave a ‘gun salute’ to her son, according to a video that has gone viral on social media.

Paddar, who joined militancy in 2014, was killed in a gunfight in south Kashmir’s Shopian on Sunday along with four other militants, including a Kashmir University assistant professor. He was a close aide of slain Hizb commander, Burhan Wani.

In the video, Paddar’s mother is seen pulling the trigger of a gun held by a police deserter-turned-militant Mohammad Naveed in Heff village in Shopian, where the body was kept overnight. She fired a few rounds in the air. The gun salute came on a day Mehbooba Mufti urged the Centre to find a middle path to end bloodshed in Kashmir.

Salute to the mother of brother Saddam Paddar...#KashmirBleeds pic.twitter.com/JetxwU0pEg — Sultan Of Heff (@SultanOfHeff) May 7, 2018

“I appeal to the people and the Central Government to find a middle path to end bloodshed in Kashmir,” Mufti said.She urged parents to ensure their children do not embrace death by joining militancy. “Allah has brought everyone into this world to live a good life and not for embracing death at the age of 18 and 20,” she said.

“Stones and guns are in the hands of youths from poor families. It is unfortunate that the victims of this violence are people from the lowest strata of society… for whom earning daily livelihood is a matter of life and death,” she said.Meanwhile, the “Secretariat gherao” called by separatists against the Shopian killings — five civilians also lost their lives — was foiled by authorities. Police and CRPF men were posted near the Secretariat to prevent people from marching towards it.

Moderate separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq defied his house detention and tried to march towards the Secretariat but was detained. Syed Ali Shah Geelani was also under house arrest. Yasin Malik was lodged in a Srinagar jail.The separatist leaders have extended the shutdown in the Valley against the Shopian killings till Tuesday.