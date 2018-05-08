Panchkula SIT arrests key Dera member from Kaithal

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Police said today it had arrested Ompal, member of the 45-member Dera Sacha Sauda Management Committee, who was wanted in connection with the violence that broke out in Panchkula last year after Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction.

Ompal was involved in the violence that broke out in Panchkula, a police spokesperson claimed.

Ompal, who was arrested from Kaithal, was produced before a court in Panchkula, which sent him to a day's police remand, he added.

A case under relevant provisions was registered against him at sector-5, police station in Panchkula, he added.

Following the conviction of the Dera chief, violence had erupted in Panchkula and Sirsa, the Dera headquarters.

It claimed 41 lives (including 6 in Sirsa) and left scores injured.

The Dera chief is currently lodged in Sunaria jail in Rohtak district.