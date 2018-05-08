Home Nation

Researchers at IIT Bombay develop improved model of predicting monsoon

Rain predictions in India is far from accurate because the meteorological models used at present reportedly ignores the conditions emanating from the sprawling 8,60,000 sq km Ganga river basin.

Published: 08th May 2018 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Researchers at IIT-Bombay along with a collaborator from University of Maryland, US have developed what is being touted as a “more accurate model to predict monsoon in India”. The new method uses improved representation of land processes, along with mountainous Himalayan topography.

Those in the know say that one of the main reasons why rain predictions in India is far from accurate because the meteorological models used at present ignores the conditions emanating from the sprawling 8,60,000 sq km Ganga river basin. 

“Every year, the June-September forecasts simulated by the operational model of the India Meteorological Department seem to predict less rain will fall than actually does,” said Subimal Ghosh, one of the researchers.  To overcome this major shortcoming, decided to use their model to zoom in closer to earth’s surface. 

“The standard models for predicting Indian monsoons don’t take into account local topographical details such as the western Himalaya. These models often miss complex interactions between the land and atmosphere, such as how moisture evaporates from the land, then falls back down as precipitation,” said Ghosh.

The team corrected this by combining a regional climate model called the weather research and forecasting model with two land-surface models that can simulate interactions between the atmosphere and north central India’s agricultural land, along with Himalayan mountainous topography.“The operational monsoon prediction model for India, Climate Forecast System version 2, has significant dry bias in precipitation over the Ganga basin, and this restricts the use of model output for hydrologic prediction,” the finding summary of the study, published in an international weather science journal, said. 

“We attribute such bias to the lack of representation of land surface processes and characteristics in the model. We show that an improved representation of land characteristics in a regional coupled atmospheric land model improves not only the land atmosphere interactions but also the moisture contributions from distant oceanic sources,” the researchers further added.This finally results into improved simulations of monsoon.

To verify their model’s accuracy, the researchers checked it against real-world weather data from 1981 to 2015.Inaccurate monsoon prediction in the country has long been a butt of joke in India where majority of the population relies heavily on rains for drinking water, agriculture and raising livestock. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
monsoon weather climate change thunderstorm Rain IIT Bombay

Comments

More from this section
India and Pakistan flags

Pakistan miffed over Bangladesh's call to make India observer to Organisation of Islamic Cooperation

Smart City

First conference of Smart Cities CEOs this week

Constitution bench to hear CJI Dipak Misra impeachment plea today

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'