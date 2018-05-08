Restrictions, shutdown continue in Jammu and Kashmir

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday continued restrictions in parts of Srinagar city and other places in the valley after separatists renewed their appeal for a protest shutdown.

Police said restrictions would remain in force in Rainawari, Khanyar, Nowhatta, M.R.Gunj, Safa Kadal, Maisuma and Kralkhud.

All educational institutions, including universities, colleges and schools have been closed for the second day and rail services to specific areas suspended to maintain law and order.

The separatists increased the shutdown by another day to protest against the killings of 10 people, including five civilians and five militants in south Kashmir on Sunday.

Top Hizbul commander, Sadam Paddar and an assistant professor of Kashmir University, Muhammad Rafi Bhat, were among the militants killed in the gun battle with the security forces in Badigam village of Shopian district.

Separatist leaders, Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq have been placed under house arrest while Yasin Malik continues to remain under preventive detention.

Exams scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed. Rail services between north Kashmir's Baramulla town and Jammu's Bannihal have been suspended.

Mobile Internet facility also continued to remain suspended for the third day in the valley, including in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian, Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla and Badgam districts.

Shops, public transport and other businesses remained closed in Srinagar city and all other district headquarters.