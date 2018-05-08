Home Nation

Restrictions, shutdown continue in Jammu and Kashmir

All educational institutions, including universities, colleges and schools have been closed for the second day and rail services to specific areas suspended to maintain law and order.

Published: 08th May 2018 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday continued restrictions in parts of Srinagar city and other places in the valley after separatists renewed their appeal for a protest shutdown.

Police said restrictions would remain in force in Rainawari, Khanyar, Nowhatta, M.R.Gunj, Safa Kadal, Maisuma and Kralkhud.

All educational institutions, including universities, colleges and schools have been closed for the second day and rail services to specific areas suspended to maintain law and order.

The separatists increased the shutdown by another day to protest against the killings of 10 people, including five civilians and five militants in south Kashmir on Sunday.

Top Hizbul commander, Sadam Paddar and an assistant professor of Kashmir University, Muhammad Rafi Bhat, were among the militants killed in the gun battle with the security forces in Badigam village of Shopian district.

Separatist leaders, Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq have been placed under house arrest while Yasin Malik continues to remain under preventive detention.

Exams scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed. Rail services between north Kashmir's Baramulla town and Jammu's Bannihal have been suspended.

Mobile Internet facility also continued to remain suspended for the third day in the valley, including in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian, Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla and Badgam districts.

Shops, public transport and other businesses remained closed in Srinagar city and all other district headquarters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
kashmir encounter trains suspended restrictions shutdown

Comments

More from this section
rape, generic, stop rape, vijesh, graphic

Chatra rape case: Victim's family thanks authority

Handcuffs

Four terrorists, 7 over ground workers arrested in Baramulla

Ridiculous to claim woman's dress is reason behind rape: Nirmala Sitharaman

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Vladimir Putin sits in his Kremlin cabinet prior his inauguration ceremony as new Russia's president in Moscow, Russia, Monday, May 7, 2018. (AP)
IN PICTURES: Amid police crackdown on protestors, Vladimir Putin takes oath as Russian president for fourth time
A tourist poses for a photo as three monkeys climb on her during a hot summer day at Galta temple in Jaipur on May 3 (PTI Photo)
The week in 32 photos: Karnataka assembly elections, May Day and more