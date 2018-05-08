Schools, colleges, hospitals to be developed on waqf properties: Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said that the government will construct educational institutions and hospitals among others on waqf properties “for the first time” under the “game-changer” Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karykram (PMJVK) for socio-economic empowerment of Muslims.

Minority Affairs Ministry will construct schools, colleges, ITIs, skill development centres, multi-purpose community centres, hunar (skill) hubs, hospitals, business centres, etc., on waqf properties across the country under the PMJVK, Naqvi said. Naqvi made the announcement at the National Waqf Conference and said the Union Cabinet had last week approved the PMVJK, which has provisions for developing infrastructure on waqf properties. He further said that the PMJVK would accelerate the utilisation of waqf properties for the benefit of society. The minister also said that waqf properties in many states were not being utilised properly due to complicated rules.

Naqvi informed the gathering that the Central Waqf Council was providing financial help to state waqf boards for digitisation of waqf records so that they could complete the digitisation work within the decided time frame. 84 per cent waqf of the properties have already been digitised and remaining waqf properties would also be digitised soon Jammu and Kashmir Minority Affairs Minister Choudhary Zulfkar Ali, Member of Parliament Hussain Dalwai, chairpersons and senior officials of state waqf boards attended the conference.

Prayers promote Peace, no trouble should be allowed over Namaz

NEW DELHI: The controversy over namaz should end as prayers promote peace and no tension should be allowed in the name of worshipping god, said Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday. Naqvi’s comments came a day after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said namaz should “ideally” be offered in mosques or at one’s home.

Khattar’s remarks after right-wing protesters allegedly disrupted prayers by Muslims in at least 10 public places in Gurugram. Insisting that the Haryana government is “very sensitive” towards the issue, Naqvi said, “We should not initiate any topic that threatens the unity of our society. It is our joint responsibility to promote peace and unity. A fight over namaz is not good.”