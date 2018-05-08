Home Nation

Three abducted girls released in Jharkhand's Khunti

The girls, who were abducted by three ultras belonging to the People Liberation From of India, were released in the wee hours yesterday,

Published: 08th May 2018 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KHUNTI: Three minor girls, who were abducted allegedly by PLFI ultras last month from Khunti Toli area, were released, the police said.

The girls, released in the wee hours yesterday, were abducted by three ultras belonging to the People Liberation From of India (PLFI) when they had gone along with friends to the area for a birthday party on April 14.

The girls were lured inside the nearby Kulburu jungle by three PLFI ultras, the police said in a statement.

As the families of the girls had lodged complaint with the Khunti police station on April 21 accusing one Sanjay Odeya, police swung into action and arrested him.

In view of the continuous raids, the three girls were released by the ultras at around 3.00 am in the same place, it said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Khunti Jharkhand People Liberation From of India

Comments

More from this section

Chhattisgarh Class 10 & 12 Results 2018 on May 9

Two bodies found near railway tracks in Patna

Unnao rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar shifted to Sitapur Jail

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Vladimir Putin sits in his Kremlin cabinet prior his inauguration ceremony as new Russia's president in Moscow, Russia, Monday, May 7, 2018. (AP)
IN PICTURES: Amid police crackdown on protestors, Vladimir Putin takes oath as Russian president for fourth time
A tourist poses for a photo as three monkeys climb on her during a hot summer day at Galta temple in Jaipur on May 3 (PTI Photo)
The week in 32 photos: Karnataka assembly elections, May Day and more