Thunderstorms on May 2-3 claimed 134 lives, hurt more than 400 in five states: Home Ministry

Published: 08th May 2018 06:10 PM

Pylons and high-voltage wires lie wrecked near Agra in Uttar Pradesh after the thunderstorm passed through the region | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Thunderstorms and lightning on May 2-3 killed at least 134 people and injured more than 400 in five states, including the hardest-hit Uttar Pradesh, the Home Ministry said today.

The highest 80 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh and nearly 100 others were injured in the state.

A majority of the deaths and injuries were reported from the Agra region, a home ministry spokesperson said, giving the latest figures.

Altogether 35 people were killed and another 209 were injured in Rajasthan.

Eleven people were killed in Telangana, six were killed in Uttarakhand and two in Punjab.

Nearly 100 people were also injured in Telangana, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

Following thunderstorms, power supply was cut off in many areas as squall uprooted trees and snapped electricity cables.

At least 20,000 electric poles were uprooted and 2,500 electric transformers were damaged during the two days.

More than 1,800 houses were damaged and 800 cattles were also killed, the spokesperson said.

