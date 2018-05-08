Home Nation

Train services remain suspended for 3rd day in Kashmir

Separatists have extended strike over the killing of militants during an encounter and the death of civilians in clashes on Sunday.

08th May 2018

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Train service remained suspended for the third day on Tuesday for security reasons in the Kashmir valley, where separatists have extended strike over the killing of militants during an encounter and the death of civilians in clashes here on Sunday.

Five youth were killed and about 30 others received bullet and pellet injuries in security force action in Shopian on demonstrators who had hit the streets after five militants of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), including a top commander and Assistant Professor of Kashmir University (KU) turned militant, were killed in an encounter on Sunday.

"The train service remained suspended today also following fresh directive from police", a railway official told UNI.

He said, all train runs between Srinagar-Badgam and Baramlla in north Kashmir will remain off track today also.

Similarly no train will chug on Badgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region, he said.

He said authorities are reviewing the situation every evening and accordingly take decision.

"We are acting on the advice of police since the safety and security of passengers and railway staff was top priority", he said adding in the past railway suffered huge loss after coaches and railway stations and lighting system were damaged in stone pelting during demonstrations.

This is the fourth time train service was suspended in the valley for security reasons this month so far.

Last month the service remained suspended for nine times fully or partially for security reasons.

Trains go off tracks when there is any strike call by separatists or encounter between militants and security forces in the valley.

The service remained suspended for over 50 times last year in the valley.

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) , comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Moulvi Omar Farooq and Mohammad Yaseen Malik have last night extended general strike today against the Shopian killings.

The train service has become very popular as it is being considered safe, fast and cheap against other modes of transport.

