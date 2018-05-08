Tripura: Jawan in guns down wife, two kids before killing self

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawan shot dead his wife and two children before killing himself in Agartala on Tuesday morning.



The police said the 40-year-old Manik Ghosh, who was posted at the 10th battalion of TSR, went on a shooting spree at his home in Agartala. The victims were the assailant’s wife Ratna, son Dipraj Ghosh and daughter Debsita Ghosh. The locals claimed the killer jawan was suffering from anxiety.



He was a wireless operator and had not been assigned a weapon. He had reportedly stolen the weapon from the barracks prior to committing the crime. The state government has ordered an inquiry into the incident.



Two days ago, a jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) had shot dead three of his colleagues before killing himself at a BSF camp in the state.