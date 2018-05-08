Two bodies found near railway tracks in Patna

By UNI

PATNA: Rail police recovered bodies of two people near railway tracks here today.

Rail police said that the bodies were recovered near Kathpulwa on the receipt of information from local people.

Sources said outlaws stabbed both of them to death when they were going to Rajendra Nagar railway station from Patna railway station to catch Saharsa bound Intercity express.

Sources said that they were walking along the tracks when they were attacked.

Rail police said that one of the deceased was identified as Rudal Yadav (35), the identity of another victim was yet unknown.

Sources said that the deceased were natives of Madhepura district.

The motive behind murder was not immediately known.

A massive manhunt is on to nab the accused, sources added.