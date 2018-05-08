Home Nation

With SC striking down law to allot bungalows, Punjab government in fix to provide houses to EX-CMs

Sources said that the state government was in a process to frame the rules and guidelines to provide a bungalow to the former chief ministers.

Published: 08th May 2018 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: With the  Supreme Court striking down a law brought in 2016 by Uttar Pradesh government, providing lifetime housing to former chief ministers, the plans of the Punjab Government to provide bungalows to the former CMs, especially former chief minister and Deputy CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal are in jeopardy.

Sources said that the state government was in a process to frame the rules and guidelines to provide a bungalow to the former chief ministers. Now with these new directives to the apex court, the whole plan of the state government has gone in a fix and now the government is on a back foot. Already the general administration department had issued a notice to Bhattal as she is occupying a government bungalow without.

Sources said that the state government was contemplating that once this policy is framed by it, then Bhattal will be able to retain her official bungalow Number 8 in Sector 2  as the general administrative department is planning to charge penal rent from her as she has stayed there since 2013 and for more than one year she was not even a MLA. This bungalow was allotted to her by the previous SAD-BJP government.

In the forthcoming assembly session, the state government might have tabled a bill in this regard so that she could retain her official house.

It is learnt that the government might have imposed a rent of Rs 2.82 lakh per month as the final amount has to be decided but the government in principle has decided to charge rent from her.

Earlier also she had not vacated the earlier allotted house number 47 in Sector 2 for years and then paid Rs 84 lakh as penal rent to get NOC to fight last year’s election. But when congress government to power the cabinet had decided to waive penal rent of Rs 84 lakh charged from her for overstaying for 15 months in
that house.

"While the Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had earlier announced that all former chief ministers will be allotted official accommodation in the city but the policy in this regard was being framed. Now an official accommodation has to be allotted to Bhattal or not the decision has to be taken by the CM, " said an official.

Despite repeated attempts, Bhattal was not available for comments.

An offer was made to former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal  by Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh also that he can have an official accommodation in the city and for that the state government is framing rules but Badal had politely turned down the offer saying that there are no rules in this regard.

But Badal was allotted a MLA flat by the state assembly and he had reportedly made some changes in the flat to his use thus the PWD department is in a fix to issue him a notice or not, now they have put the ball in the court of the state assembly speaker Rana KP Singh to take action on the violations or not, said sources.

